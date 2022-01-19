Police are on the scene of an apparent fatal shooting in Pleasant Ridge

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that occured at approximtely 3:30 p.m. in Pleasant Ridge.

Police are on the scene in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road near Colonial Ridge Court.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 reports that CPD units responded to a shots fired call shortly before 3:30 p.m.

An officer at the scene said there was a deceased male located behind a building.

Witnesses reportedly saw two vehicles fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, per police, according to the Fox 19 report.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

Media partner Fox 19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police are investigating an apparent fatal shooting in Pleasant Ridge