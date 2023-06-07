Police on scene of apparent standoff with man on roof in Dayton
A heavy law enforcement presence is reported outside of a house in Dayton.
Police have surrounded a house in the 100 block of Rockwood Avenue.
News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing a man on the roof of a house who appears to be refusing to come down.
We are working to learn why police were called to the scene and will continue updating this story.