Police on the scene of a bank robbery in downtown Raleigh

Police are on the scene of a bank robbery in downtown Raleigh that happened Thursday afternoon.

The Raleigh Police Department responded to a bank robbery at M&F Bank at 13 E. Hargett Street at approximately 3:11 p.m., Lt. Jason Borneo confirmed to The News & Observer.

The bank is located across from downtown restaurants Sitti and The Raleigh Times.

Police say a person entered the bank and passed a note to a bank teller demanding money. The teller complied, and the suspect fled.

No weapon was used and there were no injuries, according to police.

Officers and detectives are conducting an investigation at the scene.

Lt. Borneo said additional information on the incident will be released later on.