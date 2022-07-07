Police at scene of Charlotte’s third homicide in days, ask public for clues

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte — the city’s 54th of the year and the third in three days.

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, officers found a person with a gunshot wound after responding to a call to check someone’s welfare in the 3900 block of Sofley Road, according to a CMPD news release.

That’s off West Sugar Creek Road and West Craighead Road, northeast of uptown.

The person died at the scene, Medic said.

Police haven’t released the person’s name or said if they have a suspect.

CMPD urged anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers line, 704-334-1600.

In other homicides this week:

▪ Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, 19-year-old Yimere Joyner was found with a fatal gunshot wound at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Camp Greene Street, near Freedom Drive west of uptown.

▪ Earlier Tuesday, 27-year-old Fuaad Maerua Ali of Charlotte died at a hospital after police said they found him with multiple gunshot wounds in the 9500 block of Pinnacle Drive, near a shopping center in the University City area.

This is a developing story.