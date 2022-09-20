Police on scene of collision in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, 1 person hospitalized

Police are responding to a collision in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

According to a tweet from Pittsburgh police, Sawmill Run Boulevard is closed in both directions between Englert and Midwood for the investigation.

One person was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

