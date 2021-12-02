Police on the scene in Coventry for man in distress who said he had a gun

Dec. 2—COVENTRY — Police at mid-morning remained on the scene of an incident on Main Street where a man had earlier called the Police Department to say he was in distress and had a gun, Town Manager John Elsesser said.

Elsesser said the man was in a vehicle when the call was made to police around 6 a.m. The man also made a remark about having a gun, but Elsesser said police who arrived on the scene did not see one.

He said police have been working to calm the situation down so there can be a peaceful resolution. Police also called in the Capital Region Emergency Services Team or CREST to assist with professional counselors to help deescalate the situation. Elsesser said.

It was due to a preponderance of caution that police closed down Main Street to traffic while police attended to the scene.

Kevin Roberto, executive assistant to the police chief, said Main Street was closed to all traffic from Stone House Road to School Street.

Police this morning also issued a "shelter in place" order to residents due to the active investigation, which at that time was listed as happening at 1100 Main St.