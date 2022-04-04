Police on scene of fatal shooting in Carrick neighborhood

A man has died after a shooting in Carrick on Sunday night.

Police tell 11 News that the call came in just before 9 p.m., for a person shot in the 500 block of Maytide Street.

Responding units found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

Major crimes detectives and crime scene units are processing the scene and talking to neighbors.

Police said they are still searching for suspects.

Channel 11 has a crew on the scene, actively working to learn more. Stay with us for the latest.

TOP STORIES:

1 person killed, 1 injured in car accident in Baldwin Borough Car dealership agrees to $10M settlement for allegedly charging Black clients more Aliquippa Junior Senior High School enforcing limits on snacks starting Monday VIDEO: Bieber fever in Pittsburgh: Justin Bieber stops in the steel city on his Justice World Tour DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts