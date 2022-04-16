Police investigating shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting incident that injured three people Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 600 block of Singer Place for a report of two individuals who had been shot.

Once on scene, officers located two males inside a residence with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say a third male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is said to be in stable condition.

One individual was detained for questioning.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING NOW:

Another stimulus check? Gov. Wolf pushes plan that would send $2,000 to some Pennsylvanians Kentucky man who did not want employer to throw birthday party awarded $450K Man accused of hitting 81-year-old pedestrian apologizes, says he didn’t realize he hit a person VIDEO: Family remembers Chuck Cooper, the first Black player ever selected in NBA Draft DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts