Suspect arrested in connection to shooting that hospitalized four people

UPDATE: Lafayette Police said a suspect of the Jan. 24 shooting on Sunset Drive has been arrested. LPD reported the arrest of Rickey Chaney, 18, of Lafayette, on a warrant for two counts of attempted first degree murder.

Chaney was booked into the Lafayette parish Correctional Center on the charges mentioned above. The incident is still under investigation and more arrest are expected to follow.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are on the scene of a shooting this morning in Lafayette.

Authorities have confirmed that four people have been shot in an exchange of gunfire between a house in the 100 block of Sunset Drive and a vehicle there.

KLFY has learned that five people were involved; four of them have been hospitalized. The other, Robert Alfred, 30, was located and arrested on one count of attempted second degree murder.

One of the victims was located in a house on Pine Street. Police said all five are both victims and suspects.

LPD Sgt. Robin Green said police responded to reports of a shooting in progress around 9:53 a.m. in the 100 block of Sunset Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that three individuals were standing outside of a residence in the 100 block of [Sunset] Drive, when two other parties involved drove up, stopped and began shooting at the individuals standing outside,” Green said. “One of the three individuals that was standing outside began shooting back at the vehicle, causing the vehicle to drive off leaving the scene. As a result of the shooting four victims were hit and suffered from gunshot wounds. All four victims were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.”

Police said two victims are in critical condition, and two are currently stable.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.