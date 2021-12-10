Police on scene of officer involved shooting in North Augusta

Dec. 10—The North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an officer involved shooting around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Officers got involved with an incident that eventually led to shots being fired on the 400 block of Georgia Avenue," according to a release from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. "NADPS has since secured the area. ALL suspects are either in custody or being detained pending further investigation."

A Public Safety Officer was shot during the exchange of gunfire with the suspect, according to NADPS.

″[The male suspect] was quickly transported to a local hospital to receive further medical attention for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg," according to a second release. "NADPS appreciates the never ending prayers and support we get from the citizens of North Augusta."

A black Dodge pick up truck is currently located near the intersection of Buena Vista and Georgia avenues in front of Gary's Hamburgers in North Augusta.

It appears the vehicle was traveling south-west when it stopped.

Around 20 bullet fragments, a hat and other evidence is marked on the road — which is taped off.

An overturned white sedan was also near the scene.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are on the scene handling the primary investigation.

Until further notice, the block of Georgia Avenue has been shutdown and traffic diverted.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.