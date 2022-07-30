Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Red Lobster in Cherokee County

Canton police said officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway.

Police said there is no active threat to the public and the incident has been contained.

TRENDING STORIES:

At this time, police are not providing any additional details.

We will update the story as information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: