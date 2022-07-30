Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Red Lobster in Cherokee County
Canton police said officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway.
Police said there is no active threat to the public and the incident has been contained.
TRENDING STORIES:
Family vows to get justice for daughter who died after falling out of moving patrol car
Here are the winning numbers for Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot
74-year-old man says teen attacked him near Ga. high school, recorded it for social media
At this time, police are not providing any additional details.
We will update the story as information becomes available.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: