Police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Tempe
Tempe Police Department is currently on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Tempe.
The shooting was located near Baseline and Rural roads.
Tempe Police Department tweeted that this is an ongoing investigation. They are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
Police will be providing updates when more information is available. No further information is available at this time.
