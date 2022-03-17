Police on scene of possible shooting at Target in busy Cincinnati area

Mar. 17—HAMILTON COUNTY — Police are at a Target in Oakley where a shooting occurred this afternoon.

Reports indicate there was at least one victim, and that person may have been targeted.

Homicide investigators and a S.W.A.T. team are on the scene, and the Target parking lot and store have been blocked off to the public. Police have placed evidence markers outside of the store on a sidewalk, possibly indicating bullet shell casings.

Nearby roadways are also closed off in what is a very busy area off Interstate 71.

Emergency responders were called to the store at 12:30 p.m. today. It is at a complex called the Center of Cincinnati, which is on Geier Drive close to the Norwood Lateral.

Witnesses told our partners at WCPO-9 they saw folks running out of the store but were unsure what happened. Some said they were in other stores nearby and heard gunshots.

Media is staged at nearby Planet Fitness.

This story will be updated when more is known.