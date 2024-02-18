Police on scene of reported shooting at Riverside apartment complex
Local police are on scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex Saturday night, according to a Huber Heights police dispatcher.
Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that Riverside police and medics were dispatched to the 2000 block of Amble Way on reports of a shooting just before 11:30 p.m.
It is not immediately known if anyone is injured.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.