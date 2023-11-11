Police on scene of reported shooting in Riverview

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near 8700 Lem Turner Rd.

Police said at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 15-30 people were gathered at a party amongst friends.

As other people arrived a fight broke out. A gun was fired and one person was struck in the leg. During a briefing, police said the victim was a man in his 40s. He was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Police said that because the party was held at a public location other people showed up. The two groups didn’t know each other.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident call the police non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or Call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

