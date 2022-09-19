2 people shot in domestic violence on Fort Worth east side; police search for suspect

Fort Worth police were searching an east side neighborhood Monday morning for a suspect in a domestic violence shooting that injured two people.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. at a house in the 7400 block of Arbor Hill Drive.

Three family members were involved in a verbal and physical altercation when a woman went into a bedroom and got a gun, according to a police spokesman. The family members struggled over the weapon and a woman was shot in the hip, while her brother was shot in the hand, Officer Tracy Carter said in an email.

The two victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The shooter fled with the gun prior to officers’ arrival, Carter said. The suspect’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.