5 suspects in custody after shooting at mall near Brighton

The scene of a shooting and what police said was an organized retail fraud outside the Ulta Beauty store at the Green Oak Village Place mall on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Police said five suspects were in custody but that no one was injured.

GREEN OAK TWP. - Five suspects were in custody late Thursday night after a shooting at the Green Oak Village Place mall.

About 11 p.m. Green Oak Township Police Chief Steven Kramer told the Livingston Daily the incident stemmed from what he described as an “organized retail fraud” at the Ulta Beauty store in the mall.

Kramer said one of the vehicles believed to be connected to the suspects at the scene had a New Jersey license plate.

Police didn’t give an explanation of what led to the shooting but Green Oak Township officers were assisted by Michigan State Police troopers and no one was injured in the incident, Kramer said.

State Police First District Public Information Officer Lt. Rene Gonzalez said there have been a string of incidents across the country at Ulta Beauty stores, but police did not yet know if this incident was connected. Ulta stores sell cosmetics and other beauty products.

Kramer said the incident occurred about 8:10 p.m.

Five suspects are in custody after what police said was an organized retail fraud and a shooting at the Green Oak Village Place mall on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

State Police detectives are investigating the incident. They did not release hometowns, ages or genders for the five suspects.

The Green Oak Village Place mall is located in the 9600 block of Village Place Boulevard near Brighton, south of Interstate-96 and east of US-23. It includes more than 40 stores and restaurants.

State police said in a Twitter post about 9:30 p.m. that while the agency wasn't releasing any further details available at the time, there was no threat to the public.

Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: 5 suspects in custody after 'organized retail fraud,' shooting at Brighton area mall