Police: Schenectady brothers charged with attempted murder in Colonie car shooting
COLONIE — Two Schenectady brothers have been arrested, accused in a shooting where several shots were fired into a vehicle in Colonie earlier this month, police said Wednesday morning.
One of the two was taken into custody late Tuesday night, as police in Colonie sent a large police contingent to his residence on Wendell Avenue to make the arrest.
Nicholas C. Irizarry, 25, and his brother, Angel L. Irizarry, 32, both of Schenectady, each now face two counts of attempted murder, police said.
The two are accused of firing into the vehicle on Sparrowbush Road in Colonie March 6. No one was hurt in the incident, police said.
Police sent the large police contingent to Angel Irizarry's residence on Wendell Avenue late Tuesday due to the nature of the charges against him, a police spokesman said. Police took him into custody without incident.
Police arrested Nicholas Irizarry at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a traffic stop on Central Avenue in Colonie, police said.
Police recognized Nicholas Irizzarry due to an active warrant for his arrest out of Rensselaer. Police also had been investigating him in connection with the Sparrowbush Road shooting, police said.
Officers stopped him and took him into custody. They also found him in possession of a 9mm handgun loaded with 20 rounds. They also found in his vehicle a .38 revolver loaded with five rounds.
Nicholas Irizarry was also charged with first-degree criminal use of a firearm, two counts each of second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm, felonies, police said.
A woman in the car, identified as Mallory E. Nestor, 26, of Hudson Falls, was also arrested. She was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, both felonies, police said.
