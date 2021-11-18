Police: Schenectady man charged in April 2020 shooting; Faces attempted murder count

Nov. 18—SCHENECTADY — A city man has been arrested in connection with an April 2020 shooting in Schenectady, police said.

Corey J. Price, Jr., 25, of Albany Street, was arrested earlier this month and charged with second-degree attempted murder.

Price is accused of attempting to cause the death of someone April 13, 2020, on Elbert Street, according to allegations filed in court.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police based the charge in part on video evidence, according to the allegations.

Price was arraigned and later released on $20,000 bond, records show.

Price is the second person to be charged in the incident. Musa Barros, 24, of Schenectady, was arrested previously and now faces an indictment charging him with first-degree attempted assault and weapons possession. He has pleaded not guilty and his case remains pending, records show.