Police: Schenectady man charged in armed January home burglary and robbery

Apr. 15—SCHENECTADY — A city man has been arrested, accused in an armed January home burglary and robbery, authorities said.

He's also accused of firing a gun at a resident during the incident, according to police allegations filed in court.

Radames J. Moya, 21, of Schenectady, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery, along with other charges, records show.

Moya is accused of breaking into a city residence at about 7 a.m. Jan. 29, climbing in through a bedroom window, according to the allegations.

Once inside, Moya is accused of displaying a handgun and menacing people there, and firing the weapon at one of the people, according to the allegations. No injuries are referenced in the allegations.

Moya is accused of taking $100 in cash and a gold chain belonging to one of the victims, according to the allegations.

Moya also faces one count of first-degree criminal use of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies, along with misdemeanor petit larceny.

Moya was arraigned and ordered held on $100,000 bail. He remained in custody Friday.

