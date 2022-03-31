Police: Schenectady man charged in city stabbing

Mar. 31—SCHENECTADY — A city man has been arrested, accused of stabbing a man in the side of the face early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The victim suffered a cut that required treatment at Ellis Hospital, according to allegations filed in court.

Thomas S. Amoroso, 60, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree assault, a felony.

He is accused of stabbing the man with a knife in the side of the face just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning at a Broadway address, according to allegations filed in court.

Amoroso has since been released to return to court later. — More from Schenectady — The Daily Gazette — .

–More News — The Daily Gazette — .

–More from Rotterdam — The Daily Gazette–