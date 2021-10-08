Police: Schenectady man charged with menacing as hate crime

Oct. 8—SCHENECTADY — A city man is facing a menacing charge as a hate crime over transgender-based threats, authorities said.

Billy X. Berrios, 37, of Congress Street, was arrested last Friday and charged with one count of second-degree menacing as a hate crime, a felony, along with misdemeanor aggravated harassment.

Berrios is accused of displaying a black rifle during a dispute, pointing it at the victim and telling her "get out of here or I'll shoot you, tranny!" according to allegations filed by police in court.

Berrios is also accused of making other, similar comments to her, according to the allegations.

Berrios gave consent to search his residence and police found a black pellet rifle that matched the woman's description, prosecutor Brian Gray said. Both Berrios and the victim live near each other, Gray said.

Based on that, Berrios was also charged with a violation-level air gun count.

