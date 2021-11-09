Police: Schenectady man charged with rape, burglary, sexual abuse; Allegations date to 2020

Nov. 9—SCHENECTADY — A city man has been arrested accused of raping two people last year and burglarizing a residence, authorities said.

Wilfredo Vasquez, Jr., 33, of Eagle Street, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree rape, one count of third-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree burglary, felonies.

Vasquez is accused of acts related to victims known to him, prosecutor John Carson said Tuesday. The investigation began recently, leading to Vasquez' arrest.

Vasquez faces one count each of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse related to a date in July 2020; one count each of third-degree rape, a felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor, related to another date in July 2020; and first-degree rape, second-degree burglary as a sexually motivated felony, and first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, related to a date in September 2020, according to allegations filed in court.

Vasquez was arraigned and ordered held. He remained at the Schenectady County Jail Tuesday.