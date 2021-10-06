Police: Schenectady man made threats against court, Family Court judge, faces felony

Oct. 6—SCHENECTADY — A city man has been arrested, accused of making threats against the local court system, including against a Family Court judge and the judge's family, authorities said.

Michael K. Cranker, 42, of Eastern Parkway, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, a felony.

Cranker is accused of sending several emails to the Commission of Judicial Conduct Sept. 15 that "contained threats towards the Schenectady County Judicial System along with threats towards the destruction of the Schenectady County Courthouse buildings and people" inside, according to allegations filed in court.

The emails also contained "specific threats towards a sitting Schenectady County Family Court Judge and their family," according to the allegations.

Cranker was arraigned and released under certain restrictions. He is due back in court later this month.

