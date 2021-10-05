Police: Schenectady teen pointed gun at cab driver after ride

Oct. 5—SCHENECTADY — A city teen pointed a gun at a cab driver after being given a ride early Monday, authorities said.

Tavio N. Jackson, 18, of Grove Place, was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, a felony, along with misdemeanor menacing and theft of services.

Jackson is accused of pointing the handgun at the cab driver just before 1:30 a.m. Monday on Grove Place and telling the driver "the ride was free you heard," according to allegations filed by police in court.

The cab driver was attempting to get paid for the ride when the threat was made, according to the allegations.

Jackson was arraigned and ordered held on $25,000 bail. He remained in custody Tuesday.

