Police: Schenectady traffic stop leads to gun, drugs, city parolee's arrest

Sep. 14—SCHENECTADY — A traffic stop Monday led to the discovery of a gun and drugs, as well as the arrest of a city parolee, police said.

Police also made the arrest after a brief foot chase, officials said.

Arrested was Jahaad Ubrich, 24, of Schenectady. He faces multiple felonies, including second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The incident began at about 3:20 a.m. Monday on Albany Street, police said. Officers on routine patrol spotted a vehicle commit a traffic infraction in the 1300 block of Albany Street and attempted to stop the vehicle, police said.

The driver pulled into a parking lot, got out and began to walk away, police said. The man refused commands from officers to stop and he then fled on foot, police said.

Officers took him into custody a short time later after the chase and a brief struggle, police said.

Police found in his possession a loaded handgun and 11 grams of an off white substance believed to be crack cocaine, police said.

Ubrich also faces counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies, misdemeanor resisting arrest and two traffic violations.

Ubrich also had warrants from the Schenectady Police Department, Schenectady County Sheriff's Office and state parole, police said.

Ubrich was arraigned and ordered held.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

