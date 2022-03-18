Police: Schenectady woman flees early Friday traffic stop, crashes into pole; Car flips, catches fire

Mar. 18—SCHENECTADY — A Schenectady woman fled an early Friday morning traffic stop, then crashed into a utility pole, causing her car roll onto its roof and catch fire, authorities said.

The extent of any injuries in the crash were not immediately clear later Friday morning, but the woman had one passenger in her vehicle and she is accused of endangering that passenger.

Authorities identified the driver as Devona M. Mickle, 21, of Gibson Street. She now faces a host of charges and tickets, including felony first-degree reckless endangerment related to her passenger, according to allegations filed in court. Both occupants of the vehicle were able to flee the scene of the crash, but were found by police a short time later, according to the allegations. Mickle was found in a backyard on Schenectady Street with the help of a police K-9. The passenger was also found.

Both were taken to Ellis Hospital for treatment, where she remained mid-day Friday. Her passenger was treated and released, police spokesman Sgt. Nick Mannix said.

The incident began just after 1:30 a.m. in the area of State Street and Nott Terrace when police stopped the car after she allegedly passing through a red light at that intersection and turning left before the light turned green, according to allegations filed in court.

The officer asked the driver for ID, but she didn't have one, Mannix said.

During the stop, she is accused of giving the officer a false name to conceal that her own driver's license had been revoked, according to allegations filed in court.

Then, after the officer asked her to get out of the vehicle multiple times to confirm her identity, she instead drove off, fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the allegations. The driver took off after seeing another patrol car turn around to assist, Mannix said.

She passed one vehicle on Nott Terrace using a turning lane to do so and later passed a red light at Hulett and Albany streets, according to the allegations.

Finally, on Hulett Street, she turned a bend in the roadway, still at a high rate of speed, and lost control of the vehicle as it continued onto the sidewalk and struck a utility pole. The car then flipped into its roof and caught fire, according to the allegations.

Officers had lost the vehicle, but then discovered the car on fire in the middle of Hulett street, Mannix said.

Officers checked the car to check on the occupants, but found no one inside. The officers called a K-9 to the scene and soon found both people who had been inside the car, Mannix said.

Schenectady firefighters then responded to douse the flames.

Mannix identified Mickle's passenger as Juliuz Crenshaw, 18, of Schenectady. He was charged with obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor.

Police later learned Mickle's driver's license had been revoked last October for driving while ability impaired by alcohol, according to the allegations.

In all, Mickle faces one count of felony first-degree reckless endangerment, accused of endangering her passenger during the incident. She faces misdemeanor resisting arrest, second-degree criminal impersonation, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation and reckless driving. She also faces multiple tickets.

