Police Scotland make an arresting case for leader misalignment

Is Police Scotland's very public defiance the final straw for Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister - REUTERS

Could the bizarre case of a transgender butcher in the Scottish Borders, who dresses as a woman and who uses the name of Amy, but whom the police describe as a man, be the final straw in Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership?

The former butcher, who traded in Melrose under the name of Andrew Miller, has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl and - in defiance of Sturgeon’s law, which decrees that a transwoman is a woman - Police Scotland say is a man.

Personally, I can’t think of anything more significant in delivering a body blow to Sturgeon’s appalling handling of the trans issue - surely one of the most sensitive issues any parliament has ever had to deal with.

Scotland’s national police force, the main body responsible for maintaining law and order and for ensuring that the Scottish government’s writ runs throughout the country, is now openly defying the head of that government.

The Scottish people don’t like her bill to allow people as young as 16 to change their gender, virtually at will.

They were appalled when a double rapist was sent to an all-woman prison and they’ve been horrified by both their First Minister and one of her senior ministers saying that the rapist is actually a woman.

How much longer can this go on ?