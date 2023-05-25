Police Scotland chief is going for the SNP’s ‘missing £600,000’ no matter what

Sir Iain Livingstone - Andrew Milligan/PA

He may have attracted headlines with his comments on police racism but Sir Iain Livingstone’s words on his force’s biggest ever investigation are every bit as forthright.

The Police Scotland chief constable didn’t say so in as many words but his message is crystal clear: he will not stand for any interference from the SNP or their allies in the investigation into the “missing six hundred thousand”.

Sir Iain said he would “fiercely resist any attempt to bring political pressure to my decision making, or upon any police operation”.

Murray Foote, former SNP head of communications, had accused the police of conducting a “grotesque circus” when they searched Nicola Sturgeon’s home.

But the chief’s stern hands-off rebuttal came in remarkable and highly unusual comments from a serving senior officer, albeit one who is about to retire. He hit back hard at critics of the officers working to find out what happened to the £600,000 donated by SNP members.

No stone left unturned

The money was raised to fund an independence campaign but it has subsequently disappeared and Sir Iain made it plain that his team would leave no stone unturned in tracking down the cash.

In a direct answer to critics, both inside the SNP and elsewhere, he served notice that his team would continue to be “diligent, thorough and proportionate” in their investigation.

The probe, codenamed Operation Branchform, has already led to the arrests of Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband and the former party chief executive, and Colin Beattie, its former treasurer. Both were released pending further inquiries.

Having been under way for almost two years, it has been dogged by complaints about the length of time it has taken and how Police Scotland have conducted their investigation.

Mr Foote predicted that there would be no charges preferred against anyone in the SNP when it was concluded.

One SNP member of the Scottish Parliament also complained that a prime minister wouldn’t have been treated in this way and demanded: “Who is in charge of this farce?”

He got his answer when Sir Iain, who is due to retire in August two years earlier than expected, attacked what he called “wholly inaccurate assertions and uninformed speculation” which he said would damage justice, individuals’ rights and the rule of law.

In his most trenchant comment he added: “Decisions are and will be based on public safety and the rule of law, not politics or any constitutional position.”

Subject of rumour and gossip

Almost from its inception nearly two years ago, this investigation – reportedly assisted for a time by the National Crime Agency, the UK’s version of the FBI – has been the subject of a plethora of rumour and gossip.

One of these suggested that a warrant, sought by the police to search the home of the former first minister and Mr Murrell, had been delayed for two weeks because of political pressure from the SNP. The allegation was denied by the Crown Office, Scotland’s prosecuting authority.

And Sir Iain went farther when he said that he understood the high level of public interest in the case but added: “Due process must be followed within … timescales set by investigative considerations, not political considerations.” He asked all civic leaders to act with prudence and responsibility.

For her part Ms Sturgeon has said that she has not been interviewed by the police – a statement they will not confirm or deny.

In an interview this week she described the investigation into her party’s finances and the missing cash as “unexpected and unwelcome”.

If that is so, how might Ms Sturgeon and the rest of the SNP view what could be described as Sir Iain’s parting shot when he said that investigations “were continuing”?

