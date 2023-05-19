Police Scotland chief’s quit date hints at summer end to SNP missing cash probe

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone - Andrew Cowan / Scottish Parliament/PA

The best clue about the culmination of the investigation into the SNP’s “missing £600,000” could lie with the departure date of Sir Iain Livingstone, Police Scotland’s chief constable, opposition politicians believe.

Although he has set no definite date for his retirement other than “the summer”, he is thought unlikely to be at his desk beyond July.

Sir Iain said three months ago that he intends to retire two years earlier than his contracted date of 2025 following a disagreement over the force’s finances with Nicola Sturgeon when she was first minister.

His admirers believe that he wants to see Operation Branchform – the probe into the missing cash – reach a conclusion before he goes. That way his successor would not have to pick up the pieces of the controversial investigation.

The force has been criticised over its high-profile raid on Ms Sturgeon’s home, with a former senior SNP official describing it as “a grotesque circus”. The same man also predicted there would be no SNP charges preferred at the end of the investigation.

‘Who’s in charge?’

The party’s James Dornan also attacked the scale of the police operation, demanding: “Who is in charge of this fiasco?”

Peter Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband and former chief executive of the SNP, was arrested and released pending further enquiries along with the SNP’s former treasurer, Colin Beattie. However, Ms Sturgeon said that she had not been arrested nor interviewed by the police about the missing cash.

It had been donated by SNP members to pay for the party’s campaign for a new independence referendum. But while the so-called indyref2 has not happened, the cash has disappeared.

The police investigation began nearly two years ago following the resignation of Douglas Chapman, then party treasurer, who claimed he had been denied access to the party’s books.

Evidence of how seriously the investigation is regarded could be seen from the fact that Police Scotland reportedly called in the National Crime Agency to assist them. Sometimes referred to as the ‘UK’s FBI’, their main role is the fight against serious and organised crime. They were said to help the Scottish force carry out a review and to identify possible lines of inquiry.

Story continues

Meanwhile Humza Yousaf, the new SNP leader, was at the centre of what is being seen as a dispute between the police and the Crown Office, Scotland’s main prosecuting agency. Amid allegations of political interference, which have been denied, the CO is said to have delayed a request for a search warrant of Ms Sturgeon’s home for two weeks, which was only granted after Mr Yousaf had been elected party leader.

Mr Yousaf has also been forced to investigate claims from Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, that a senior SNP minister had ordered a suspension of “vital” railway engineering work so that her constituents could do their Christmas shopping.

Good money after really bad

And in a variation on a theme, the SNP Government decided to throw even more good money after really bad money. It decided to ignore official warnings that it would save money by getting those ferries, still sitting in their stocks at a Clyde shipyard, completed somewhere – in fact anywhere – else.

Neil Gray, who rejoices in the title of Cabinet Secretary for the Wellbeing Economy, said that Ferguson Marine, the Clyde shipyard, would keep the contract even though the ferries are £300 million over budget with the completion date seriously delayed.

Any other decision, he insisted, would lead to even further delays for the islanders who desperately need their new ferries.

In another embarrassment for the new First Minister, some of the teachers at his posh old school, Hutcheson’s Grammar in Glasgow where the fees are up to £14,000 per year, have announced they are going on strike next week in a row over pensions.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.