Police Scotland in new misogyny row after ‘women only on this planet for one thing’ comment

Police Scotland faces further accusations of a “boys’ club” culture after a female employee revealed how a male colleague told her “women were only on this planet for one thing”.

Georgina Gallivan, who worked for the force in a civilian role, said she was forced out of her job by misogyny within the ranks and that bosses failed to take her complaints seriously.

She is one of four women to have spoken out, with many female officers who are still working for the force said to be too scared to go public for fear of the consequences.

It came as Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, had to defend the SNP’s record on the issue after he was accused of being “in denial” over the scale of the problem by Labour.

Ms Gallivan, who worked in an IT role for Police Scotland, said she had enjoyed excellent reviews at work until she complained about a male colleague’s behaviour in 2017.

“After that, it all kind of became ‘she’s a problem, she’s got mental health issues, she’s just causing trouble’,” she told the BBC.

She said that one male coworker who disliked her “said to my colleagues I was hormonal and ‘women were only on this planet for one thing’.”

‘Absolute boys’ club’

“It was humiliating in front of colleagues that you’ve worked with for such a long time,” added Ms Gallivan, who had never publicly spoken about her experience before.

After the incident, she took sick leave before resigning when she concluded the force was trying to silence her rather than take her complaints seriously.

Three other women also spoke out including Rhona Malone, a former firearms officer who won a payout of almost £1 million from Police Scotland last summer.

An employment tribunal found that she had been victimised when she raised concerns about sexism within the force.

A judge concluded that the culture within the armed division of Police Scotland was “horrific” and an “absolute boys club”.

Angela Wilson, a former chief constable of Tayside Police, called for a judge-led inquiry into sexism and misogyny within the force.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, accused Mr Yousaf of being “complacent” about the scale of the problem during a fiery FMQs exchange on Thursday.

He said: “The fact that female police officers are feeling compelled to speak to the media in order to inspire change from this government is a record of failure, not one of success or progress.”

‘Challenge bias at every level’

The First Minister said both the SNP and Sir Iain Livingstone, the Police Scotland chief constable, took complaints of misogyny in the force “extremely seriously”.

“When things go wrong the police of course must be held to account,” he added. “Am I saying everything is perfect?

“Of course not, there is more we can do both for those who serve in our police force and also the public we seek to serve.”

Malcolm Graham, the deputy chief constable, said the force had appointed a “dedicated chief officer” whose job was to “challenge bias at every level”.

“Policing in Scotland is not immune from the sexism and misogyny which persists across society and we are tackling this challenge head-on,” he said.

“We are realistic about the challenges ahead, however when we sought the views of officers and staff they made it clear progress is being felt in Police Scotland and any assertion otherwise is without foundation.”

