Police Scotland to review policy that allows male rapists to self-identify as women

A police policy which means that rapists will be officially recorded as being women if they "identify as female" is to be reviewed after the “Orwellian” stance was widely criticised.

Police Scotland provoked widespread criticism in December when it said it would record the sex of criminals in line with how they “present or self-declare”, even in cases of rape, in which male genitalia is required to commit the offence.

The force has previously defended the policy, claiming it was "consistent with its values" and that any concerns were “hypothetical” because the circumstances had never arisen.

However, the chairman of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), Martyn Evans, will tell a board meeting on Wednesday that police are “rightly reviewing internal policies and recording procedures” around sex and gender.

'A number of discussions'

In a written update, he reveals that “a number of discussions” have taken place with Police Scotland and the Scottish Government about the matter over the past month.

JK Rowling was among prominent figures to speak out against the Police Scotland policy, quoting George Orwell’s classic 1984 when addressing it in December.

She wrote on Twitter: “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman,” alongside a link to an article about the policy.

Mr Evans said that the SPA, which scrutinises Police Scotland, had been “clear that it expects Police Scotland to comply with all relevant legislation and professional guidance in relation to sex and gender data recording”. He added that he believed the force made “every effort” to do so.

Kenny MacAskill, the former SNP justice secretary, who was in post when Police Scotland and the SPA were established, said he “very much welcomed” the intervention and hoped the “insane” stance would now be dropped.

“We have to have accuracy in our statistics and people who are fraudulently masquerading as women simply distort the basis upon which policies are formulated," the MP, who defected from the SNP last year to join the Alba Party, said.

“The whole reason we established the Scottish Police Authority was to make sure the police were not subject to direct ministerial involvement, but also to make sure they can give the police assistance and, if need be, direction on political, and not policing, issues.”

The controversy comes as the Scottish Government faces growing scrutiny over its plans for a legal shake-up which would allow Scots to legally change their own gender by self-declaration.

Diagnosis of gender dysphoria

Currently, approval from a panel of experts and a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria is needed to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

The SNP legislation would remove those requirements and lower the time in which someone has to live in their “acquired gender” from two years to three months.

Opponents to the plan claim it poses a threat to women’s rights and would create a system open to abuse from male sexual predators, who could exploit it in an attempt to gain access to women-only spaces.

It is understood that the review, to be carried out by Police Scotland’s data governance board, did not come about as a direct result of the SPA’s intervention.

When asked about the policy in December, Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham told a Holyrood committee that a case “in which somebody who had committed an act of rape was biologically a man but self-identified as a woman” had never happened in Scotland.

He was unable to say whether the complainer would be informed if an alleged rapist identified as female.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland continually reviews its policies and practices, particularly as government guidance and legislation develops and is introduced. Police Scotland continues to monitor the progress made by the Scottish Government in relation to the Gender Recognition Act."