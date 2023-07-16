Police Scotland's SNP investigation has already cost more than £800,000

Nicola Sturgeon speaking to the media on her return to the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh, following her arrest on June 20 - Jane Barlow/PA

Police Scotland’s investigation into the SNP’s finances has so far cost the taxpayer more than £800,000, it has emerged.

Figures from the force show that Operation Branchform had cost £802,348 by the end of June, with £67,856 spent on overtime in connection with the investigation, and an estimated £734,492 on staff salaries.

The total, obtained after a Freedom of Information request, included the cost in April of a police raid and search of the Glasgow home of Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister.

It also included the arrests of Ms Sturgeon, Peter Murrell, her husband and the SNP’s former chief executive, and Colin Beattie, the party’s former treasurer. After being interviewed by detectives, all three were released without charge pending further investigations.

The trio were the three registered officers for the SNP listed on the front of its most recent accounts submitted to the Electoral Commission.

A police car outside the home of Nicola Sturgeon on June 12 - Andrew Milligan/PA

Since July 2021, Police Scotland has been examining the SNP’s handling of more than £600,000 in donations raised in 2017 for a second independence referendum.

Supporters made complaints when accounts lodged with Companies House in 2020 appeared to show the SNP only had £97,000 in the bank, despite the referendum never having been held.

Officers searched the home of Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell for two days, erecting a large white tent in their front garden, and a luxury motorhome was confiscated from outside the Fife home of his elderly mother.

Craig Hoy, the Scottish Tory chairman, told the Scottish Sun on Sunday: “The scale of the sums involved to this point show the seriousness of this investigation being undertaken by police.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, said: “The SNP’s brutal cuts squeezed the justice budget to the absolute pips, but it looks like the party’s own internal chaos is pushing it even harder.”

Ms Sturgeon attended a police station “by arrangement” last month, where she was questioned for more than seven hours

She has rejected calls for her to resign the SNP whip pending the outcome of the inquiry, arguing this would undermine her claims of innocence.

Ms Sturgeon previously insisted in a statement: “Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

An SNP spokesman told the Scottish Sun: “Police Scotland don’t have to justify their expenditure to the SNP. They answer to the Scottish public.”

