Police: Scranton man sent harassing messages to Lackawanna County prosecutor

Jun. 7—A South Scranton man sent threatening communications to a Lackawanna County prosecutor, Blakely police said Wednesday.

Gregory D. Diamond, 38, was arraigned Tuesday on a misdemeanor count of harassment by Magisterial District Judge Terrence Gallagher and held in Lackawanna County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Blakely police accused Diamond, of 825 S. Webster Ave., Apt. 3, of harassing county Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Moraski by social media and email.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Senior Patrolman Jacob Guzzi, Morask contacted Blakely police May 26 to report she had received multiple messages from Diamond on Facebook. One message had a screenshot of Moraski's juvenile daughter at her kindergarten graduation.

Moraski told police she knew Diamond through his father, with whom she formerly worked.

After Guzzi tried over several days without success to contact Diamond by phone, the officer advised Moraski to let police know if he tried to contact her again, the complaint said.

On Saturday, Moraski reported to police Diamond had contacted her through her work email with a message in which he wrote that the town was "dirty" and said he was going to the "Christian Mafia," police said.

Guzzi tried to contact Diamond by phone again, reaching him on his second attempt.

"I am a bad man and I do bad things to people," Diamond told Guzzi, according to the complaint.

When Guzzi called back one more time, Diamond said he wished the officer's mother would die, the complaint said.

Diamond's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. June 20.

