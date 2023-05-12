Police: Scranton man sexually abused teenage girl

May 11—A 35-year-old Scranton man went in front of a judge Thursday on charges he sexually abused a teenage girl.

Joshua Catania, of 1404 Schlager St., was released on $100,000 unsecured bail following arraignment by Magisterial District Judge John P. Pesota. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful Thursday.

City police brought charges against Catania after a young girl disclosed during an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania that she had been molested by Catania. The abuse began when she was 9 and continued through February, when she was 14, police said.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Detective Jeffrey Gilroy also received two screenshots of a conversation the victim had with a family member disclosing further abuse, including instances he showed her pornographic videos.

Catania faces charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

Catania is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 10 a.m. May 22.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.