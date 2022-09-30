Police: Scranton man threatened woman

Sep. 30—A Scranton man faces charges after police say he threatened to kill a woman.

City police charged Faustino D. Ramos Conde, 55, 1706 Farr St., with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

According to an affidavit, the woman, identified only as Marleny, told police Ramos Conde threatened to kill her Tuesday during an argument.

They argued again Wednesday when she packed his clothes and told him to leave by 5 p.m. Ramos Conde threatened to kill her again and afterward brandished a large kitchen knife, she told police.

Their daughter heard screaming, fled the home with her mother and called 911. The daughter told police Ramos Conde also threatened to kill her dog, according to the affidavit.

He remains in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 12 at 11 a.m.

