Police: Screwdriver attack led to attempted murder arrest on Thanksgiving

MUNCIE, Ind. — Holidays can result in contact with extended family members and acquaintances who aren't encountered on a routine basis.

Sometimes those interactions can go better than others.

On the afternoon of Thanksgiving, a 58-year-old Muncie man told city police he drove to the home of Charles Franklin Harris, in the 900 block of South Macedonia Avenue, to "pick up his wife's cousin."

The man said he heard Harris, who is also 58, inside "yelling and cursing" about him "rushing" the cousin.

The man said he briefly exchanged angry words with Harris before driving the cousin back to his own home, in the 800 block of South Madison Street.

More:Muncie man arrested after Thanksgiving stabbing

About five minutes later, the man said, Harris arrived at the Madison Street address and demanded the cousin leave with him.

When he told Harris the woman didn't have to leave with him, the man told police, "Charles became even more angry."

After the man said he would call the police if Harris didn't leave his property, Harris allegedly tackled him and then began to stab him, repeatedly, with a Phillips-head screwdriver.

The man said Harris was stabbing him "on his face and head near his left eye and temple" before someone at the scene was able to wrestle the screwdriver away from him.

An officer reported the victim had "several injuries on his body," including "two stab wounds on his torso and two stab wounds on his head."

In the wake of the Thursday attack, Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said the victim was in stable condition.

Harris was arrested in the 900 block of South Wolfe Street about 90 minutes after emergency responders were called to the South Madison Street home. He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $50,000 bond.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Screwdriver attacks leads to Muncie man's arrest for attempted murder