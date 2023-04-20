Police search for 17-year-old suspected of shooting, killing cousin in Phoenix

Phoenix police identified a suspect in a Tuesday shooting in front of a Budget Lodge motel that left one person dead.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Dunlap Avenue and Black Canyon Highway just before 3:30 p.m., after receiving an emergency call regarding a shooting in front of the motel room. Upon arrival, they located Elijah Johnson, 18, on the ground with a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, police identified Johnson's 17-year-old cousin, Sir Amir Williamson, as the suspect.

According to police, detectives learned that Williamson was involved in a verbal argument with Johnson inside one of the motel rooms before the shooting. He left the area before police arrived.

Phoenix police asked anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Police said the 17-year-old was considered armed and dangerous.

Reporter Kye Graves contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police search for 17-year-old suspected of killing cousin in Phoenix