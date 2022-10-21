Police search for 18-year-old suspect accused in Euless shooting that injured one

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for an 18-year-old suspect accused of being involved in a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man wounded.

Euless police identified the suspect as Daivien Emerson, who is about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 155 pounds.

The warrant charges Emerson with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of East Ash Lane in Euless. A man suffered a gunshot wound in the incident and he was taken to a local hospital.

The gunman, who was wearing a black hooded jacket and black sweatpants, ran away from the scene, Euless police said.

Police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Euless detectives at 817-685-1526 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.