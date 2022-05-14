Police search for 2 who allegedly broke in, stole alcohol from Grover Beach Vons
The Grover Beach Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying two people they say broke into a Vons grocery store this week.
The department tweeted Friday that two people “forced entry into the back storage room” of the Grand Avenue grocery store at approximately 9 p.m. on May 11.
According to police, the pair then “stole several thousand dollars worth of alcohol and fled.”
Anyone with information on the two people is asked to call the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511.
