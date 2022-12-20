Police search for 2 individuals accused of robbing Wendy’s patron, officials say
The Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit asked the public to help identify two individuals involved in a robbery.
On Sept. 6, around 12:35 a.m., ADP officials said two men arrived at a Wendy’s on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.
When they entered the restaurant, authorities said they approached the victim, forcefully went through the victim’s pockets, and stole his cell phone.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.
