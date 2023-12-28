Police search 2 new locations following Las Vegas carjacking turned police shooting that left suspect, 2 others dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police combed through two new crime scenes Wednesday after a gunman went on a carjacking and shooting rampage all through the south Las Vegas valley, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

The first incident occurred at a home near a wash where a gunman in his 30s, police say, opened fire on his parents early Wednesday morning and killed his mother, who was in her 50s.

Police eventually caught up with the suspect who, they say, disobeyed their orders and shot several times at police, before police opened fire on him and killed him.

Deadly carjacking near Durango Drive and Agate Avenue on Dec. 27, 2024 (KLAS)

One other man, the driver of a white van the gunman hijacked, was also shot and killed Wednesday.

While 8 News Now is waiting for an official confirmation from the Clark County Coroner’s office, posts on social media and a GoFundMe say the victim in the van was Jerry Lopez.

According to friends and family, Lopez was getting gas on his way to work when he was carjacked. He left behind his wife and their seven children, six of whom they first fostered and then adopted.

“This was not a random act, what happened here,” Metro homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “There is a direct family connection to that.”

The 8 News Now Investigators traced that connection to a home in Henderson near Discovery Park in the Green Valley Ranch area. The same entity – a family trust – owns both the Las Vegas home near the wash and the Henderson home. Metro cordoned off both homes with crime scene tape. The 8 News Now Investigators witnessed Metro K9 units at the scene of the Henderson home.

Additionally, the 8 News Now Investigators obtained a photo of police detaining two men In front of the Henderson home. According to a neighbor, police ordered the occupants of that home – some by name – to exit, at which point they detained some of those occupants.

Metro police arrested two people at a Henderson home on Dec. 27 following a carjacking turned police shooting that left the suspect and two others dead. (KLAS)

Those two new crime scenes are part of a much larger, sprawling scene that covered a large stretch of South Durango Drive and ultimately included another location on the other side of I-15 where the suspect, now deceased, stole a police cruiser.

