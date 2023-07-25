Police search for 2 men accused of breaking into more than 100 cars at NE Atlanta apartment complex

The Atlanta police have released photos of two suspects seen on security camera breaking into more than 100 cars at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that more than 100 cars were broken into at the Mariposa Lofts on Montag Circle early Saturday.

Police confirmed that the suspects broke into an Atlanta Police Patrol vehicle that was at the complex.

Both men were pictured wearing hoodies with shorts and gloves.

Neighbors said they are concerned about their safety.

“My window was smashed. My glovebox was raided. I did not have anything in my car, so nothing I am aware of was taken,” resident Eric Koob said.

Koob said many neighbors have complained about the lack of security in the area.

“The security gate for the apartment complex, where most of the break-ins happened in the parking garage has been broken for months,” he said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the apartment complex but has not heard back.

Anyone with information on the case can or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Investigator J. Mogavero at 470-217-2696 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. You do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

