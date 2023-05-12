Police search for 2 stolen dogs in Ocala

Ocala police are searching for whoever stole two dogs.

Police said a French Bulldog and an American Bully were taken from the Green Gables apartments on Southwest 10th Street.

Anyone who knows where they may be is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

