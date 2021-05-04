Police search for 2 suspects in Chinatown armed robbery

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

May 4—Honolulu police are investigating an early morning robbery that occurred in Chinatown Sunday.

Police said a man assaulted a 24-year-old man near River Street at about 3 a.m. and took the victim's personal property.

Another male suspect brandished a firearm to scare the victim after the other suspect took his property, police said.

Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

There are no arrests at this time.

Recommended Stories

  • Pharma-Backed Democrats Decline To Support COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Waiver

    A new letter to President Biden calling for a temporary patent waiver doesn't have the signatures of Congress's biggest recipients of pharmaceutical industry money.

  • Biden quadruples Trump refugee cap after delay backlash

    President Joe Biden formally raised the nation's cap on refugee admissions to 62,500 this year, weeks after facing bipartisan blowback for his delay in replacing the record-low ceiling set by former President Donald Trump. Refugee resettlement agencies have waited for Biden to quadruple the number of refugees allowed into the United States this year since Feb. 12, when a presidential proposal was submitted to Congress saying he planned to do so. Biden said he first needed to expand the narrow eligibility criteria put in place by Trump that had kept out most refugees.

  • Kansas bill to ban trans athletes fails by one vote

    A Kansas bill banning transgender girls from playing women's sports failed Monday after the state Senate failed to override a veto from Gov. Laura Kelly (D).Why it matters: The 26-14 vote meant that the bill hinged on one Democrat — Sen. David Haley — voting in opposition and breaking the needed two-thirds majority, per AP.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Nearly 90 bills targeting trans kids have been introduced by predominately Republican state legislatures this year, per ACLU data. Nine other bills across five states, mostly focused on health care, have failed. What they're saying: "SB55 was nothing more than a politically motived bill that seeks to dehumanize transgender Kansans," Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said in a statement when the governor first vetoed the bill. In her veto statement last month, Kelly said the bill would send "a devastating message that Kansas is not welcoming to all children and their families" and "would also undoubtedly harm our ability to attract and retain businesses." Republicans backing the bills say that they will ensure fairness in women's sports, although multiple lawmakers have been unable to provide evidence of trans athletes trying to gain unfair sports advantages in their states. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Flurry of diplomatic contacts fuel Iran deal speculation

    A flurry of diplomatic contacts and reports of major progress suggest that indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran may be nearing an agreement. With the negotiations in Vienna on hiatus, the U.S. and Britain on Monday denied Iranian reports that any agreement was at hand with Iran for a swap of American and British prisoners.

  • 'Horrible' weeks ahead as India's virus catastrophe worsens

    COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis and a top expert warning that the coming weeks in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people will be “horrible.” India's official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000. Staggering as those numbers are, the true figures are believed to be far higher, the undercount an apparent reflection of the troubles in the health care system.

  • 'Astounding sound:' The iconic Bose Wave Music System IV is nearly 50 percent off —save over $240!

    That Bose sound system you've always wanted is down to the lowest price on the internet.

  • Woman launches company to help military spouses who move often find stable work

    Not wanting other military spouses to struggle to find work like she did, Michelle Penczak launched Squared Away, a company that connects the wives and husbands of service members with jobs that can be done remotely. When Penczak's husband was deployed, she tried to find a job, but because military families often move a lot, it was difficult to find a company willing to hire someone who might not be in the area for long. "I felt like I was being judged because of my husband's choice of career," she told CBS News. Her company, Squared Away, connects military spouses with companies that need personal assistants or other workers that don't have to be in an office. It's a perfect fit because "as a military spouse and mom, you are managing calendars, you are balancing everybody's activities," Penczak said. "If you can handle that, I guarantee that you can handle working with a few CEOs and their teams." She has helped hundreds of people find work, including Sara Glover, who told CBS News she went on interview after interview without getting an offer. "It wasn't an issue of my qualifications or my education," she said. "It was the fact that I can't be permanent." When Squared Away connected her with a job, it felt "too good to be true," Glover said. The company has changed lives, and because of that, Glover has dubbed Penczak "Wonder Woman." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

  • Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact

    SEATTLE (Reuters) -Billionaire benefactors Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce on Monday after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease. The Gates have backed widely praised programs in malaria and polio eradication, child nutrition and vaccines.

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack

  • Colorado: Woman killed in apparent bear attack

    Colorado Parks and Wildlife Service says human remains were found in two bears located nearby.

  • Canada's high-risk populations face COVID-19 vaccine barriers

    As Canada's vaccination campaign ramps up, people at higher risk of transmitting COVID-19 often lack the resources to navigate labyrinthine booking systems or the documentation that would ease their path to inoculation. Those without provincial health insurance, such as refugee claimants or undocumented workers, often perform front-line jobs or live in neighbourhoods that put them at high risk of infection. Immunizing this population is critical to tackling Canada's crushing third-wave of the pandemic, epidemiologists said.

  • Fox News running ads about Andrew Cuomo scandal allegations during CNN show of brother Chris Cuomo

    New York governor faces multiple investigations over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and multiple allegations of sexual misconduct

  • Organised criminals streaming hare coursing to Chinese gamblers

    Hare coursing is being streamed live to Chinese gamblers by organised criminals, a senior politician has revealed. Luke Pollard, the shadow environment secretary, said rural offending can be "incredibly profitable" and result in "big money" for those involved. He said one example of this type of crime involves "highly organised criminals" hare coursing and streaming the events to China, where they are bet on. The practice involves dogs, usually greyhounds or lurchers, which are trained to chase and overtake a hare that has been flushed out by a line of beaters. Mr Pollard, the MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said: "It's incredibly profitable work, and there is big money involved with this hare coursing. For instance, I was hearing about how it's webcast live to betting syndicates in China. "So we're not talking about some people organising an illicit activity in a barn somewhere – we're talking about highly organised criminals preying on rural communities." Mr Pollard said he had been told gangs in rural communities knew their crimes would not be reported or, if they were, that they would not get caught. He added: "We know that rural communities have seen the real brunt of the cut to police numbers since 2010. And we know that it takes a very long time for an emergency response – not because the police aren't working hard enough, simply because there's not enough of them and the geographies they have to cover are so big. "It's really increased the fear around rural crime. And we know that there are criminal gangs preying on rural communities, not just in terms of county lines but also in terms of the threats to people living in rural communities." Mr Pollard's comments come after the National Farmers' Union of England and Wales and the Countryside Alliance called on police and crime commissioners to put rural policing at the forefront of their agenda. Tim Bonner, the Countryside Alliance chief executive, said: "The real danger is rural policing gets locked into a cycle of decline because the perception is the police are not taking it seriously. The theft of a tractor is just as relevant as someone's factory being trashed in a town. These are often serious, organised criminals and they are prepared to commit violent acts." Mr Pollard said: "Part of the challenge I think, at the heart of it, is to look at rural life the way it actually is now, not through picture postcards or our romantic views of rural life in the past but what's it like today. There's such pride in our countryside from the people who live there – but there are problems that need addressing."

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • ‘Two justice systems’: Anger as white Trump supporter who used dead mother’s vote walks free while Black woman faces jail for voting error

    Ms Mason claims she was unaware she was ineligible to vote under Texas law

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple