Police search for 2 suspects in deadly shooting at Portsmouth motel

Portsmouth police are searching for two unidentified suspects after a man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning at the Riverwalk Inn.

Police were called to the Portsmouth motel at 5:33 a.m., according to dispatchers. A man was fatally shot and a woman had a “serious injury,” police said in a tweet.

David Branch, 40, of Portsmouth, was identified as the man who died. The woman was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police released a surveillance image Thursday of two people who authorities said are suspects in the shooting.

The shooting is the second at the hotel, located at 333 Effingham Street, in little more than a week. A man and girl were shot at the hotel Jan. 24, police said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com.