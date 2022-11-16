Police search for 23-year-old, considered 'armed and dangerous'

Nov. 16—The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department is searching for murder suspect Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown.

Authorities warn he could be armed and dangerous.

Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Green Bag Road near the intersection of Luckey Lane at about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a vehicle crashed into a ditch, a press release said.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Jamey Lynn Corbin, 47, of Fairmont, was pronounced dead on the scene. However, according to information from the sheriff's office, Corbin's injuries were "not consistent with a motor vehicle accident."

Investigators on scene determined that a second person, identified as Williams, was also in the vehicle with Corbin when he died.

Police have obtained a first-degree murder warrant for Williams and are seeking information about his whereabouts. He was last seen Tuesday on foot in the area of White Avenue, near Marilla Park. Authorities warn he could be armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement was seen at a residence on White Avenue, near Marilla Park, on Tuesday afternoon. Chief Deputy Mark Ralston confirmed their presence was part of the investigation into Corbin's death, but would not comment on why the home was of interest.

Officers from Morgantown Police Department were also on scene to assist with the investigation, Deputy Chief of Police P.J. Scott confirmed, but he could not provide any additional information on the investigation.

The official cause of Corbin's death will not be released until confirmation from the medical examiner, Ralston said.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.