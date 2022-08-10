Police search for 29-year-old disabled man who went missing from Eagle care facility

Eagle police are searching for a 29-year-old man they described as “developmentally delayed” who walked away from his care facility on Wednesday morning.

The man, identified as Garrett W. Thowless, was last seen on E Mission Drive in Eagle, according to a Wednesday afternoon tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. He left the facility at around 10:45 a.m.

Eagle contracts its police services through the sheriff’s office.

The tweet asked anyone who has seen Thowless or has information to call (208) 377-6790.