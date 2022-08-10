Police to search 3 NH communities as investigation into murders of mother, 2 young sons continues

Law enforcement officials will be conducting searches in three New Hampshire communities on Wednesday as an investigation into the murders of a mother and her two young sons continues.

Investigators are expected to scour the area of Interstate 93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury, and Tilton, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly announced in a joint news release.

“The search activity poses no danger to the public and will consist of a search for physical evidence. The search activity is not the result of new information in the case but is part of the ongoing investigative process,” officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call at a home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield on Aug. 3 found the bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, according to law enforcement officials.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office has since determined that each victim suffered a single fatal gunshot wound. All three of their deaths were deemed homicides.

“We’ve identified all of the involved parties, meaning they are accounted for. There is no reason to believe that the public in general is in any sort of danger,” New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said last week.

Police have not mentioned anything about suspects but they did say that Kassandra’s husband, Sean Sweeney, is cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

