Police search for 36-year-old Milwaukee man considered critically missing

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a 36-year-old man considered critically missing.

Lamar Blackmer was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of North 41st Street, police said.

Police describe Blackmer as a Black man, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and black tennis shoes.

Police said Blackmer "requires special care." Police use the "critically missing" designation for missing persons who are vulnerable or at risk.

Police asked anyone with information about Blackmer to call them at 414-935-7640. Call police before approaching Blackmer, the department said in a news release.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police search for critically missing man, 36